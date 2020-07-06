All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1009 Audrey Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1009 Audrey Way
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:53 AM

1009 Audrey Way

1009 Audrey Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1009 Audrey Way, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location ! This is a gorgeous end unit townhome in excellent Allen ISD schools and with full use of the Twin Creeks Amenities. Nice open floorplan with wood floors downstairs, stainless kitchen appliances, granite kitchen & bathroom countertops, all bedrooms upstairs, upgraded carpeting, wrought iron staircase spindles, spacious utility room, and additional covered large outdoor living space perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator are included. Walking distance to schools, shops and restaurants. A must seen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Audrey Way have any available units?
1009 Audrey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Audrey Way have?
Some of 1009 Audrey Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Audrey Way currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Audrey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Audrey Way pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Audrey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1009 Audrey Way offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Audrey Way offers parking.
Does 1009 Audrey Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Audrey Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Audrey Way have a pool?
No, 1009 Audrey Way does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Audrey Way have accessible units?
No, 1009 Audrey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Audrey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Audrey Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary