1009 Audrey Way

Location, location, location ! This is a gorgeous end unit townhome in excellent Allen ISD schools and with full use of the Twin Creeks Amenities. Nice open floorplan with wood floors downstairs, stainless kitchen appliances, granite kitchen & bathroom countertops, all bedrooms upstairs, upgraded carpeting, wrought iron staircase spindles, spacious utility room, and additional covered large outdoor living space perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator are included. Walking distance to schools, shops and restaurants. A must seen!