Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1008 Marian Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:48 PM

1008 Marian Drive

1008 Marian Dr
Location

1008 Marian Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
*Be the first to live in this Brand new TownHome*Just a short walk (or drive) from Watters Creek Neighborhood shopping and dining center. This MODERN floorplan offers open kitchen; SS appliances; large island for dining or entertaining family & friends. Large Family area; Formal Dining and Office on 1st floor. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, and LOFT (could be used for 3rd bedroom) for entertaining on second floor. Extremely energy efficient with sound resistance wall, ceiling & roof insulation*water saving Delta fixtures*tankless water heater*touch screen & Alexa enabled Ecobee Pro thermostats. Prepare to be IMPRESSED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Marian Drive have any available units?
1008 Marian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Marian Drive have?
Some of 1008 Marian Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Marian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Marian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Marian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Marian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1008 Marian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Marian Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Marian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Marian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Marian Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Marian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Marian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Marian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Marian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Marian Drive has units with dishwashers.

