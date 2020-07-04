1008 Marian Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage new construction

*Be the first to live in this Brand new TownHome*Just a short walk (or drive) from Watters Creek Neighborhood shopping and dining center. This MODERN floorplan offers open kitchen; SS appliances; large island for dining or entertaining family & friends. Large Family area; Formal Dining and Office on 1st floor. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, and LOFT (could be used for 3rd bedroom) for entertaining on second floor. Extremely energy efficient with sound resistance wall, ceiling & roof insulation*water saving Delta fixtures*tankless water heater*touch screen & Alexa enabled Ecobee Pro thermostats. Prepare to be IMPRESSED!