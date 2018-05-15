All apartments in Allen
1001 Kennedy Drive
1001 Kennedy Drive

1001 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Kennedy Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Normandy home in Village of Twin Creeks that sits on a corner lot! This home features an open floor plan with upstairs game room & private study with french doors. Gourmet kitchen opens to living & dining room & features a beautiful island, gas cooktop, upgraded counters, & ss appliances. The master suite features a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, seated shower & walk in closet. Other features include wood floors, oversized garage, 2 story vaulted ceilings in main living area, board on board fence, amazing side yard, covered patio & large covered porch with charming elevation! Close to clubhouse, fitness center, resort style pool, hike & bike trails. Front yard maintained by HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
1001 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 1001 Kennedy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1001 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Kennedy Drive has a pool.
Does 1001 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.

