Aledo, TX
424 Valley View Court
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:32 AM

424 Valley View Court

424 Valley View Ct · (972) 822-3111
Location

424 Valley View Ct, Aledo, TX 76008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2999 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Custom built home in the heart of Aledo ISD! Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, master down, 3 rooms upstairs. Great kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of countertop space and a good size second dining room with additional fireplace in the kitchen. The heart of the home is a soaring rock fireplace in the living area with a nice sized multi functional room just behind it. Large master bedroom with tray ceilings, dual sinks, shower and jetted tub. Large backyard with trees, and pergola! Very convenient location to elementary, middle and high school. Settled at the end of a cul-de-sac!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Valley View Court have any available units?
424 Valley View Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 424 Valley View Court currently offering any rent specials?
424 Valley View Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Valley View Court pet-friendly?
No, 424 Valley View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aledo.
Does 424 Valley View Court offer parking?
No, 424 Valley View Court does not offer parking.
Does 424 Valley View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Valley View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Valley View Court have a pool?
No, 424 Valley View Court does not have a pool.
Does 424 Valley View Court have accessible units?
No, 424 Valley View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Valley View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Valley View Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Valley View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Valley View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
