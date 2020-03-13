424 Valley View Court

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Custom built home in the heart of Aledo ISD! Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, master down, 3 rooms upstairs. Great kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of countertop space and a good size second dining room with additional fireplace in the kitchen. The heart of the home is a soaring rock fireplace in the living area with a nice sized multi functional room just behind it. Large master bedroom with tray ceilings, dual sinks, shower and jetted tub. Large backyard with trees, and pergola! Very convenient location to elementary, middle and high school. Settled at the end of a cul-de-sac!