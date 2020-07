Amenities

Like new rental in the heart of the City of Alamo Heights. Award-winning Green builder translates into low utility bills. Open concept gorgeous home with all the bells and whistles. Full-size washer/dryer, refrigerator and lawn care provided by the landlord. Walk to Central Market and fine restaurants. Near the Pearl and Downtown. There are 2 covered parking spots for this unit. This is the only 1800+- square foot unit left.