135 Tuxedo Ave

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION PENDING - ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. WITH POOL - Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Alamo Heights Home w/ Pool * Original Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances * Open Floor Plan from Kitchen to Living, Complete w/ Wood-Burning Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, TV Included * Generously-Sized Bedrooms, Master Suite Complete w/ Ensuite Bathroom, Access to Pool * Private Backyard w/ Pool & Spa, Mature Trees * One-Car Attached Garage w/ Laundry Room * Walk to Broadway Shopping & Restaurants, Alamo Heights I.S.D.
(RLNE4986962)