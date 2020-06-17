All apartments in Alamo Heights
135 Tuxedo Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

135 Tuxedo Ave

135 Tuxedo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

135 Tuxedo Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION PENDING - ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. WITH POOL - Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Alamo Heights Home w/ Pool * Original Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances * Open Floor Plan from Kitchen to Living, Complete w/ Wood-Burning Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, TV Included * Generously-Sized Bedrooms, Master Suite Complete w/ Ensuite Bathroom, Access to Pool * Private Backyard w/ Pool & Spa, Mature Trees * One-Car Attached Garage w/ Laundry Room * Walk to Broadway Shopping & Restaurants, Alamo Heights I.S.D.

(RLNE4986962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Tuxedo Ave have any available units?
135 Tuxedo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 135 Tuxedo Ave have?
Some of 135 Tuxedo Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Tuxedo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
135 Tuxedo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Tuxedo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Tuxedo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 135 Tuxedo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 135 Tuxedo Ave offers parking.
Does 135 Tuxedo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Tuxedo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Tuxedo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 135 Tuxedo Ave has a pool.
Does 135 Tuxedo Ave have accessible units?
No, 135 Tuxedo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Tuxedo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Tuxedo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Tuxedo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Tuxedo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
