185 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Addison, TX
For lovers of technology and the Internet, Addison, Texas has a unique quality that most other suburban towns lack. A wireless internet network covers most of the town, and for a tiny fee, residents are online without having to pay exorbitant prices for access! Now that is forward thinking, progressive policy! Does the town love it? You betcha!
Once known as Peters Colony during the mid 1800s, the town of Addison is located just north of Dallas, Texas. As of the 2012 Census, Addison's population had climbed to 15,179 people, all sharing 4.35 square miles of prime real estate! However, on any given day, the business and tourist or day visitors, the population easily reaches 100,000 people, which is excellent news for this economically thriving little town! If you are looking for rental homes in Addison, you can avoid much of the Dallas metroplex traffic and enjoy life in a small, beautiful town with big city benefits! See more
Finding an apartment in Addison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.