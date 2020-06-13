Apartment List
/
TX
/
addison
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

185 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Addison, TX

Finding an apartment in Addison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
38 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
122 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$865
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
32 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1488 sqft
Cozy homes with fireplaces and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a pool and tennis court on-site. Near Bent Tree Country Club. Easy access to Addison Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:28pm
17 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1470 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:28pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$910
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
178 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,030
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
70 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,015
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1450 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
36 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,182
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
63 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
149 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,250
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:08pm
25 Units Available
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Quorum Park, George Bush Turnpike and the Mary Kay Museum are all within minutes of this community. Luxury amenities include hot tub, tennis court and swimming pool. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Prestonwood
13 Units Available
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1259 sqft
Upscale apartments and townhomes feature double-sided fireplaces and custom built-ins. Community amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and covered parking. Located near golf and White Rock Creek. Bilingual staff.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Windsong
17717 Vail St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
940 sqft
Its proximity to President George Bush Turnpike makes this community convenient to everywhere in Dallas. Residents can relax in the pool or get a workout at the gym or tennis court. Units have beautiful fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Preston Hills
6 Units Available
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
963 sqft
Residents can bring their furry friends along at this gated community. Attached garages also available. Private balconies, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings are available. Galleria Dallas and shopping along Dallas North Tollway are only minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$826
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1097 sqft
Located right by Dallas Parkway and close to Keller Springs Road. Apartments and townhomes with patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen and a fireplace. Community includes a pool, a courtyard and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
City Guide for Addison, TX

For lovers of technology and the Internet, Addison, Texas has a unique quality that most other suburban towns lack. A wireless internet network covers most of the town, and for a tiny fee, residents are online without having to pay exorbitant prices for access! Now that is forward thinking, progressive policy! Does the town love it? You betcha!

Once known as Peters Colony during the mid 1800s, the town of Addison is located just north of Dallas, Texas. As of the 2012 Census, Addison's population had climbed to 15,179 people, all sharing 4.35 square miles of prime real estate! However, on any given day, the business and tourist or day visitors, the population easily reaches 100,000 people, which is excellent news for this economically thriving little town! If you are looking for rental homes in Addison, you can avoid much of the Dallas metroplex traffic and enjoy life in a small, beautiful town with big city benefits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Addison, TX

Finding an apartment in Addison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAddison 3 BedroomsAddison Accessible ApartmentsAddison Apartments under $1,000Addison Apartments under $900
Addison Apartments with BalconyAddison Apartments with GarageAddison Apartments with GymAddison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAddison Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAddison Apartments with Parking
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Apartments with Washer-DryerAddison Dog Friendly ApartmentsAddison Furnished ApartmentsAddison Pet Friendly PlacesAddison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District