Apartment List
/
TX
/
abilene
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Abilene renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Buck Creek Area
9 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1526 Green Street
1526 Green Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
942 sqft
Beautiful original hardwood floors in this recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
3802 Enchanted Rock Road
3802 Enchanted Rock Road, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
Beautiful home with open living concept, and split bedroom arrangement. Gorgeous hardwood floors are through out the house. Kitchen has granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
842 Big Water Trail
842 Big Water Trl, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1821 sqft
Don't miss this 3bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in the Wylie School District. Light and bright open floor plan with soaring ceilings and a floor-plan perfect for entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1974 Marshall Street
1974 Marshall Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
862 sqft
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage home in the heart of Abilene! Hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms. Large backyard and cozy front porch ready for a rocking chair! Jackson, Madison and Cooper schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmwood Area
1 Unit Available
633 S Bowie Drive
633 South Bowie Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1375 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house has laminate wood floors and tile throughout. The property has 1375 sqft with a fenced in backyard and a large front carport.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmwood Area
1 Unit Available
750 Ballinger Street
750 Ballinger Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL, COMPLETELY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE POTS & PANS, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES, FLAT SCREEN TV'S, SUDDEN LINK WIRELESS. GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS. WASHER, DRYER. YARD CARE.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1025 Fannin Street
1025 Fannin Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1170 sqft
Very cute 3 bedroom, lots of special extras! Hardwood floors, central air and heat plus a garage and privacy fence.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6650 Sutherland Street
6650 Sutherland Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1570 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN HAMPTON HILLS. YOU WILL LOVE THE HARDWOOD FLOORS,SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, CLEAN AS A WHISTLE AND OWNERS LOVE THE AREA. WALKING DISTANCE TO DYESS ELEMENTARY TOO. MAKE THIS YOUR NEXT HOME. Pet allowed on owner approval.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
82 Harbour Town Street
82 Harbour Town, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
Very nice home located in the Fairway Addidtion. 2 story home with all 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 bathrooms and open kitchen. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and carpet in the bedrooms. Owner-Agent Property

1 of 23

Last updated November 5 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3942 Radcliff Road
3942 Radcliff Road, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 1.5 baths nice fenced back yard with huge trees and a storage building. all stainless appliances including washer and dryer. completely updated interior with all wood laminate floors No carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1910 Fulton Street
1910 Fulton Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
840 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with original hard wood floors. Fenced fenced yard with large trees. This is a pet friendly property with owner approval.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Abilene, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Abilene renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene 3 BedroomsAbilene Apartments with Balcony
Abilene Apartments with GarageAbilene Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAbilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Apartments with Washer-DryerAbilene Dog Friendly ApartmentsAbilene Luxury PlacesAbilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University