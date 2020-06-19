All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 759 E North 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
759 E North 13th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

759 E North 13th Street

759 East North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

759 East North 13th Street, Abilene, TX 79601
Abilene Heights Area

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex! Just down the street from ACU, makes it close to everything, shopping, school, hospital and much more! There is a washer connection in the house and the yard care is paid!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 E North 13th Street have any available units?
759 E North 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
Is 759 E North 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
759 E North 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 E North 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 759 E North 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 759 E North 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 759 E North 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 759 E North 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 E North 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 E North 13th Street have a pool?
No, 759 E North 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 759 E North 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 759 E North 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 759 E North 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 E North 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 E North 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 E North 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University