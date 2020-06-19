759 East North 13th Street, Abilene, TX 79601 Abilene Heights Area
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex! Just down the street from ACU, makes it close to everything, shopping, school, hospital and much more! There is a washer connection in the house and the yard care is paid!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 759 E North 13th Street have any available units?
759 E North 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
Is 759 E North 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
759 E North 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.