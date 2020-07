Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NEW HVAC JUST INSTALLED! NEW VINYL WOOD LOOK FLOORING JUST INSTALLED IN MASTER! Super cute 3 bedroom home with 1.5 jack and jill bath. 1 car garage and a fabulous backyard with the town's best climbing tree! Interior paint just painted less than 6 months ago. Floor to ceiling fireplace and a cute layout. Great curb appeal and all for $1295 per month! Vacant and almost move in ready!