7318 Clariece Drive

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. WYLIE SCHOOL DISTRICT Come Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood with 3 bedrooms with a full bath and a half bath off the Master bedroom. The kitchen and baths have granite countertops, updated fixtures, hardwood tile floors in the living room, kitchen and hall. The dishwasher, microwave and stove are newer stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a beautiful back yard and relax on your covered patio. This home is a must see! Oh and how could I forget... There is a community pool you can join 2 blocks away. Pets accepted with approval and additional deposit. Size, breed, number restrictions may apply. Call to see this wonderful home in Wylie schools!