Abilene, TX
7318 Clariece Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

7318 Clariece Drive

7318 Clariece Drive · (325) 669-6254
Location

7318 Clariece Drive, Abilene, TX 79606
Far Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. WYLIE SCHOOL DISTRICT Come Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood with 3 bedrooms with a full bath and a half bath off the Master bedroom. The kitchen and baths have granite countertops, updated fixtures, hardwood tile floors in the living room, kitchen and hall. The dishwasher, microwave and stove are newer stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a beautiful back yard and relax on your covered patio. This home is a must see! Oh and how could I forget... There is a community pool you can join 2 blocks away. Pets accepted with approval and additional deposit. Size, breed, number restrictions may apply. Call to see this wonderful home in Wylie schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 Clariece Drive have any available units?
7318 Clariece Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 7318 Clariece Drive have?
Some of 7318 Clariece Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 Clariece Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7318 Clariece Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 Clariece Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7318 Clariece Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7318 Clariece Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7318 Clariece Drive does offer parking.
Does 7318 Clariece Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7318 Clariece Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 Clariece Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7318 Clariece Drive has a pool.
Does 7318 Clariece Drive have accessible units?
No, 7318 Clariece Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 Clariece Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7318 Clariece Drive has units with dishwashers.
