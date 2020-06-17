5350 Pueblo Drive

Amenities

NEW, NEW, NEW! Just about everything is NEW in this darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with central heat & air. Fresh paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans, new stove and fridge just to name some of the updates. Even the mailbox is new! Exterior has also been painted and is fresh and clean. Fenced backyard. Pets considered with approval and additional deposit. Size,Breed,Number of pets may apply. Resident will be responsible for upkeep on fence to maintain any approved pets. Call today for your appointment to see this home.