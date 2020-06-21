All apartments in Abilene
5144 Encino Road

5144 Encina Road · (325) 514-0586
Location

5144 Encina Road, Abilene, TX 79605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute and clean and clean and cute! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage for $850. Great curb appeal, clean carpet, fridge, stove, washer and dryer provided, good fenced yard and ready to rent! New HVAC installed 2018. Small pet allowed with owner approval and a $350 non refundable pet fee. Deposit $650, app fees $40 per adult. Reagan, Clack and Cooper schools. This home may be ready the last week of June....not sure....July 1 is a definite! For accurate info, do NOT search on rent.com. Before you inquire, take a look on our site: www.RedAppleRealtors.net
If you don't see the listing, the home is already taken! Phone calls are the ONLY way we will set showing appointments! 325-437-6029

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5144 Encino Road have any available units?
5144 Encino Road has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 5144 Encino Road have?
Some of 5144 Encino Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5144 Encino Road currently offering any rent specials?
5144 Encino Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5144 Encino Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5144 Encino Road is pet friendly.
Does 5144 Encino Road offer parking?
Yes, 5144 Encino Road does offer parking.
Does 5144 Encino Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5144 Encino Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5144 Encino Road have a pool?
No, 5144 Encino Road does not have a pool.
Does 5144 Encino Road have accessible units?
No, 5144 Encino Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5144 Encino Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5144 Encino Road does not have units with dishwashers.
