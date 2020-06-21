5144 Encino Road

Amenities

Cute and clean and clean and cute! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage for $850. Great curb appeal, clean carpet, fridge, stove, washer and dryer provided, good fenced yard and ready to rent! New HVAC installed 2018. Small pet allowed with owner approval and a $350 non refundable pet fee. Deposit $650, app fees $40 per adult. Reagan, Clack and Cooper schools. This home may be ready the last week of June....not sure....July 1 is a definite! For accurate info, do NOT search on rent.com. Before you inquire, take a look on our site: www.RedAppleRealtors.net

If you don't see the listing, the home is already taken! Phone calls are the ONLY way we will set showing appointments! 325-437-6029