Abilene, TX
5125 Spring Creek Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

5125 Spring Creek Road

5125 Spring Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

5125 Spring Creek Road, Abilene, TX 79602

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020! This 3 bed, 2 bath home in Wylie schools is move-in ready (after July 15th) with neutral colors throughout. The great split-bedroom floor plan is ideaL! The large, open living area is great for every day life and for entertaining. The house has been very well maintained and is waiting for you to call it HOME! Extra finishes like wood blinds, a sprinkler system, and large storage shed. Resident is responsible for verifying school placement, room sizes and any other information resident deems important. Pets accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Size, breed, number restrictions may apply. Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Spring Creek Road have any available units?
5125 Spring Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 Spring Creek Road have?
Some of 5125 Spring Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Spring Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Spring Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Spring Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 Spring Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 5125 Spring Creek Road offer parking?
No, 5125 Spring Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 5125 Spring Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Spring Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Spring Creek Road have a pool?
No, 5125 Spring Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 5125 Spring Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5125 Spring Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Spring Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 Spring Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
