5125 Spring Creek Road

AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020! This 3 bed, 2 bath home in Wylie schools is move-in ready (after July 15th) with neutral colors throughout. The great split-bedroom floor plan is ideaL! The large, open living area is great for every day life and for entertaining. The house has been very well maintained and is waiting for you to call it HOME! Extra finishes like wood blinds, a sprinkler system, and large storage shed. Resident is responsible for verifying school placement, room sizes and any other information resident deems important. Pets accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Size, breed, number restrictions may apply. Call today for your private showing.