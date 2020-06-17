All apartments in Abilene
2809 S 27th Street
2809 S 27th Street

2809 South 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2809 South 27th Street, Abilene, TX 79605
Red Bud Area

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 2 BR 2 BA home, fenced yard, appliances, central heat-air. The owner does not allow pets here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 S 27th Street have any available units?
2809 S 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 S 27th Street have?
Some of 2809 S 27th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 S 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2809 S 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 S 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 S 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2809 S 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2809 S 27th Street offers parking.
Does 2809 S 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 S 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 S 27th Street have a pool?
No, 2809 S 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2809 S 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 2809 S 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 S 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 S 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
