2802 Palm Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Owner Agent; 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home. Complete update a few years ago. New kitchen with custom cabinets and all the kitchen appliances. Tile flooring in kitchen and utility; refurbished hard woods in living and bedrooms. Home is heated and cooled with mini-splits, just as in your fave hotel. Skinny back yard and XL front yard for YOU to mow and edge! Light grey walls, white trim and dark light fixtures and accents. No bath tub, only a step in shower. Call office to set up a showing!