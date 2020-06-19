All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 2802 Palm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
2802 Palm Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:16 AM

2802 Palm Street

2802 Palm Street · (325) 514-0586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2802 Palm Street, Abilene, TX 79602
South Treadaway Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner Agent; 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home. Complete update a few years ago. New kitchen with custom cabinets and all the kitchen appliances. Tile flooring in kitchen and utility; refurbished hard woods in living and bedrooms. Home is heated and cooled with mini-splits, just as in your fave hotel. Skinny back yard and XL front yard for YOU to mow and edge! Light grey walls, white trim and dark light fixtures and accents. No bath tub, only a step in shower. Call office to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Palm Street have any available units?
2802 Palm Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Palm Street have?
Some of 2802 Palm Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Palm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Palm Street pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Palm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 2802 Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Palm Street does offer parking.
Does 2802 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 2802 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 2802 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Palm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2802 Palm Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity