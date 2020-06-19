All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 2302 Ians Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
2302 Ians Court
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:35 AM

2302 Ians Court

2302 Ians Court · (325) 669-6254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2302 Ians Court, Abilene, TX 79606
Chimney Rock Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Newer Construction located in the heart of South Abilene in highly sought after Legacy Village. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area with lots of storage. A neutral color scheme provides the perfect backdrop for your customization. Kitchen is complete with subway tile back splash, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, dark wood soft-close cabinets and quartz counters. Enjoy stylish ceramic & wood-look tile in common areas & carpet in bedrooms. Lighting includes LED bulbs & ceiling fans. Master suite has tray ceiling detail, double vanity, and large walk in closet. Also includes a large covered porch, fully landscaped with irrigation & 6 ft privacy fence! Owner is real estate agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Ians Court have any available units?
2302 Ians Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Ians Court have?
Some of 2302 Ians Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Ians Court currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Ians Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Ians Court pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Ians Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 2302 Ians Court offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Ians Court does offer parking.
Does 2302 Ians Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Ians Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Ians Court have a pool?
No, 2302 Ians Court does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Ians Court have accessible units?
No, 2302 Ians Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Ians Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Ians Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2302 Ians Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity