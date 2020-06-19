2302 Ians Court

Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Newer Construction located in the heart of South Abilene in highly sought after Legacy Village. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area with lots of storage. A neutral color scheme provides the perfect backdrop for your customization. Kitchen is complete with subway tile back splash, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, dark wood soft-close cabinets and quartz counters. Enjoy stylish ceramic & wood-look tile in common areas & carpet in bedrooms. Lighting includes LED bulbs & ceiling fans. Master suite has tray ceiling detail, double vanity, and large walk in closet. Also includes a large covered porch, fully landscaped with irrigation & 6 ft privacy fence! Owner is real estate agent