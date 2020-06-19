2302 Ians Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Newer Construction located in the heart of South Abilene in highly sought after Legacy Village. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area with lots of storage. A neutral color scheme provides the perfect backdrop for your customization. Kitchen is complete with subway tile back splash, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, dark wood soft-close cabinets and quartz counters. Enjoy stylish ceramic & wood-look tile in common areas & carpet in bedrooms. Lighting includes LED bulbs & ceiling fans. Master suite has tray ceiling detail, double vanity, and large walk in closet. Also includes a large covered porch, fully landscaped with irrigation & 6 ft privacy fence! Owner is real estate agent