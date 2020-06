Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with everything you need!! - Great affordable starter home seated on large corner lot is MOVE IN READY!! Nice Covered parking area, and lots of recent updates! Brand new windows installed! new HVAC, lots of updated plumbing, new water heater & new flooring throughout !! This could be your new home.



(RLNE5668898)