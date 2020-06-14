Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in White House, TN with garage

21 Apartments for rent in White House, TN with garage

White House apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
807 N Palmers Chapel Rd
807 North Palmers Chapel Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
All one level on large 1/2 acre lot. 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths. Den off kitchen. Large storage shed with roll up garage door. Country feel yet close to everything! $45.00 application fee per adult.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
113 Magnolia Dr.
113 Magnolia, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
Beautiful fully updated home on .45 acre in Sumner County/White House school district. Fenced back yard, huge front/side yards, eat in kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms w/2 full baths downstairs.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
144 Willowleaf Lane
144 Willowleaf Lane, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1797 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
216 Apache Trail
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath White House home - Property Id: 133819 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in White House. Wood flooring, fireplace, deck and garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
260 Jocelyn Dr
260 Jocelyn Dr, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1728 sqft
COMING SOON!!! 2017 built one level, Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba, White House Schools: Jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in tiled shower, master walk in closet, Florida room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space w/kitchen bar, private yard w/
Results within 10 miles of White House
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
26 Units Available
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
35 Units Available
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
27 Units Available
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
151 E Braxton Ln
151 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1962 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
118 Jesse Brown Dr
118 Jesse Brown Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1608 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
956 Innsbrooke Ave
956 Innsbrooke Ave, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1715 sqft
Town home located in Millstone! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft at top of stairs. Hardwoods, granite, tile backsplash, blinds and fridge await. One car garage! Membership to onsite clubhouse includes pool, splashground and fitness room.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
603 College St
603 College Street, Portland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to Rent to Own our wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home situated on a mostly level one acre lot. This beautiful home is in excellent condition and awaiting your finishing touches.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1031 Fulman Road
1031 Fulman Road, Sumner County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
126 Harbortowne Dr
126 Harbortowne Drive, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Basements apartment, no kitchen - Property Id: 288533 10 minutes from downtown Nashville, easy access to interstate, private and quite atmosphere, beautiful gardens for relaxation, private entrance, fully furnish, garage

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
131 sumner meadows lane
131 Sumner Meadows Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Lovely, Clean, Open Floor plan - Property Id: 283276 Fantastic Location! Impeccably clean! Friendly quiet neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
108 Chiroc Road B
108 Chiroc Road, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2718 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2077929 to view more pictures of this property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in White House, TN

White House apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

