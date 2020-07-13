Apartment List
/
TN
/
white house
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

27 Apartments for rent in White House, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some White House apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7905 Highway 76E
7905 Highway 76 E, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
3658 sqft
Do you like wide open spaces? This is the place for you. 2 bedroom, one being a master suite, and 2 full bathrooms, upstairs. 1 full Bath downstairs. House is on a working farm. Large rooms, a fireplace and an excellent view. Large Master suite.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
7905 Tennessee 76
7905 Tennessee Highway 76, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Do you like wide open spaces? This is the place for you. 2 bedroom, one being a master suite, and 2 full bathrooms, upstairs. 1 full Bath downstairs. House is on a working farm. Large rooms, a fireplace and an excellent view. Large Master suite.
Results within 10 miles of White House
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
18 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
18 Units Available
Northcreek Commons Apartments
Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place
100 Lenox Pl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,080
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place in Goodlettsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$887
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Clark Place
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
199 Evergreen Cir
199 Evergreen Circle, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1932 sqft
Large 2 car garage, fully finished basement, nice sized back deck off the kitchen, front porch, new toilets and ceiling fans. Washer/Dryer remain for tenant use. Oven, stove, fridge, microwave. Convenient to restaurants/shops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
123 Cline Ave
123 Cline Avenue, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home with carport. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, central heat & air. Close to shopping, Will be ready for showing May 15, 2020

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
722 Arabian Ln
722 Arabian Lane, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1270 sqft
This Super Nice All Brick Ranch home, sits privately on a cul - de- sac which backs up to The University of Tn. Ag.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 England Pl
113 England Pl, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Town house in gated community - Property Id: 312611 Immaculate town house. Master down with large walk-in closet. Powder room. Two bedrooms and full bath up. Bonus room up. Hardwood throughout main living area. Laundry rm.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mansker Meadows
200 Cumberland Hills Dr
200 Cumberland Hills Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1399 sqft
3+2 ranch style home - Property Id: 295524 This home was recently remodeled with new refrigerator and built in Microwave, new baseboards and crown moldings, a new deck and large fenced yard. ample parking one on driveway and and 4 off.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Echo Meadows
801 Meadowlark Lane
801 Meadowlark Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
Studio
$1,850
2713 sqft
Commercial....Large corner lot that can be seen from Rivergate Pkwy. On corner of Wren and Meadowlark. Has several private offices and plenty of parking area.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
108 Joshuas Run
108 Joshuas Run, Goodlettsville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3822 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom house on a level lot. Back yard overlooks the green at the 2nd Hole of Twelve Stones Golf Course. This home has a peaceful back yard setting.

1 of 20

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
133 Wessington Pl
133 Wessington Place, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Beautifully appointed home with hardwoods, granite and tile. Updated through out with spacious rooms. This home features a large living room and den & master suite with full bath featuring a separate jetted tub and fully tiled shower.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in White House, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some White House apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

White House 1 BedroomsWhite House 2 BedroomsWhite House 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite House 3 BedroomsWhite House Apartments with Balcony
White House Apartments with GarageWhite House Apartments with GymWhite House Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite House Apartments with Parking
White House Apartments with PoolWhite House Apartments with Washer-DryerWhite House Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite House Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KYBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Hopkinsville, KYDickson, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University