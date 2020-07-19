All apartments in White House
Find more places like 7905 Highway 76E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White House, TN
/
7905 Highway 76E
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

7905 Highway 76E

7905 Highway 76 E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White House
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7905 Highway 76 E, White House, TN 37188

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Do you like wide open spaces? This is the place for you. 2 bedroom, one being a master suite, and 2 full bathrooms, upstairs. 1 full Bath downstairs. House is on a working farm. Large rooms, a fireplace and an excellent view. Large Master suite. Sun room off kitchen. Lower level is finished with tons of storage cabinets and shelving. An excellent "Man cave" or bonus room possibility. Extra room downstairs for office or kid's play room and a large laundry room. Attached 2 car garage, with au

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Highway 76E have any available units?
7905 Highway 76E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White House, TN.
Is 7905 Highway 76E currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Highway 76E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Highway 76E pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Highway 76E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White House.
Does 7905 Highway 76E offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Highway 76E offers parking.
Does 7905 Highway 76E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Highway 76E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Highway 76E have a pool?
No, 7905 Highway 76E does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Highway 76E have accessible units?
No, 7905 Highway 76E does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Highway 76E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Highway 76E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 Highway 76E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 Highway 76E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way
White House, TN 37188

Similar Pages

White House 1 BedroomsWhite House 2 Bedrooms
White House 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite House Apartments with Garages
White House Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNOak Grove, KYSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University