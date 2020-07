Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful Home on Large Corner Lot with Large In-Ground Pool and Hot Tub, Tikki Bar, Large Workshop with extra Storage, Meditation Room, nice Patio, located in the very best part of White House. Gas Log Fireplace, Two Heat System, Gas/Electric, Central Heat/Air, 3Beds, 3Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with built-in Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Lawn Care and Pool Maintainance are included in Rent. Want to feel like you are on vacation every day then rent is home.