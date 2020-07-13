Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:07 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thompson's Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.




Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2580 Westerham Way
2580 Westerham Way, Thompson's Station, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2678 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,678 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.



Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2735 Sutherland Dr
2735 Sutherland Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1247 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
3825 Somers Lane Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage; Lots of Community Amenities - Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits.
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4029 Williford Way
4029 Williford Way, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2605 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,605 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.



Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2568 Milton Ln
2568 Milton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
The living room features beautiful floors with a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen offers a butler's pantry. The spacious bedrooms, storage and bonus room are perfect additions to this home.
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station




Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,177
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.




Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.




Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
27 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,269
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.




Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.




Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
41 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.




Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
17 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.




Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
21 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.




Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.




Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.




Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.



Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2205 Creekside Ln
2205 Creekside Lane, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2566 sqft
Amazing home with a gorgeous yard.Ranch style gem in the heart of Franklin, mins from anything and everything that makes Franklin one of the most appealing in the country.



Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3303 Monoco Drive
3303 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,332 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Justin Drive
509 Justin Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2500 sqft
Gorgeous Family Home Near Outstanding Williamson Cty Schools! - (RLNE3186057)



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Swain Circle
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
107 Swain Circle Available 07/13/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio.



Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1054 Somerset Springs Dr
1054 Somerset Springs Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
Non Smoking , sorry no pets. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in desirable Spring Hill Tn location. Two car enclosed garage. Use of association pool, exercise room, playground and clubhouse rental available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Thompson's Station, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thompson's Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

