Home
/
Sumner County, TN
/
1001 Harmony Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1001 Harmony Ln
1001 Harmony Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1001 Harmony Lane, Sumner County, TN 37075
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Rent with option to buy. Buyers must qualify for lease and rental opportunities. Call listing agent Shasta Smith at 615-566-3599 to send in an application, and set up an appointment to view the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 Harmony Ln have any available units?
1001 Harmony Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sumner County, TN
.
What amenities does 1001 Harmony Ln have?
Some of 1001 Harmony Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1001 Harmony Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Harmony Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Harmony Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Harmony Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sumner County
.
Does 1001 Harmony Ln offer parking?
No, 1001 Harmony Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Harmony Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Harmony Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Harmony Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Harmony Ln has a pool.
Does 1001 Harmony Ln have accessible units?
No, 1001 Harmony Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Harmony Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Harmony Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Harmony Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Harmony Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
