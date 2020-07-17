Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Springfield TN- 3 BR(2 Master) 2BA Home - Property Id: 232793
Newly Renovated Property in a Wonderful Location, Convenient to Springfield, Nashville, Clarksville, Bowling Green KY. Beauty of living in the country with all the convenience.
*35 mi to Nashville International Airport
*30 mi to Downtown Nashville
*37 mu to Clarksville TN
*52 mi to Bowling Green KY
-Large Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling, Walkin Closet, en-suite full bathroom
-Large 2nd Bedroom connected to full bathroom with nice large closet
-Third Bedroom with Walk in Closet
-Beautiful bay window in family room
-Large Laundry Room
-Laundry Hook ups
Heavenly Beautiful Covered back deck facing beautiful peaceful wooded area.
Storage Building for Lawn Tools
*Nice Yard
* EXCELLENT Schools, Close to grocery and all shopping.
Kroger, Walmart, Belk, Burkes, Walgreens, CVS and more
Nice Neighborhood
Excellent School District
Must submit application- non refundable application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/254-elder-dr-springfield-tn/232793
Property Id 232793
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5937336)