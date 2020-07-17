All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 254 Elder Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, TN
/
254 Elder Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

254 Elder Dr

254 Elder Drive · (615) 585-2416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

254 Elder Drive, Springfield, TN 37172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1350 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/20 Springfield TN- 3 BR(2 Master) 2BA Home - Property Id: 232793

Newly Renovated Property in a Wonderful Location, Convenient to Springfield, Nashville, Clarksville, Bowling Green KY. Beauty of living in the country with all the convenience.
*35 mi to Nashville International Airport
*30 mi to Downtown Nashville
*37 mu to Clarksville TN
*52 mi to Bowling Green KY
-Large Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling, Walkin Closet, en-suite full bathroom
-Large 2nd Bedroom connected to full bathroom with nice large closet
-Third Bedroom with Walk in Closet
-Beautiful bay window in family room
-Large Laundry Room
-Laundry Hook ups
Heavenly Beautiful Covered back deck facing beautiful peaceful wooded area.
Storage Building for Lawn Tools

*Nice Yard
* EXCELLENT Schools, Close to grocery and all shopping.
Kroger, Walmart, Belk, Burkes, Walgreens, CVS and more

Nice Neighborhood
Excellent School District
Must submit application- non refundable application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/254-elder-dr-springfield-tn/232793
Property Id 232793

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Elder Dr have any available units?
254 Elder Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 254 Elder Dr have?
Some of 254 Elder Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Elder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
254 Elder Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Elder Dr pet-friendly?
No, 254 Elder Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 254 Elder Dr offer parking?
No, 254 Elder Dr does not offer parking.
Does 254 Elder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Elder Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Elder Dr have a pool?
No, 254 Elder Dr does not have a pool.
Does 254 Elder Dr have accessible units?
No, 254 Elder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Elder Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Elder Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Elder Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 Elder Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 254 Elder Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Springfield 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KY
La Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNWhite House, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity