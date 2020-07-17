Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Available 08/01/20 Springfield TN- 3 BR(2 Master) 2BA Home - Property Id: 232793



Newly Renovated Property in a Wonderful Location, Convenient to Springfield, Nashville, Clarksville, Bowling Green KY. Beauty of living in the country with all the convenience.

*35 mi to Nashville International Airport

*30 mi to Downtown Nashville

*37 mu to Clarksville TN

*52 mi to Bowling Green KY

-Large Master Bedroom with Trey Ceiling, Walkin Closet, en-suite full bathroom

-Large 2nd Bedroom connected to full bathroom with nice large closet

-Third Bedroom with Walk in Closet

-Beautiful bay window in family room

-Large Laundry Room

-Laundry Hook ups

Heavenly Beautiful Covered back deck facing beautiful peaceful wooded area.

Storage Building for Lawn Tools



*Nice Yard

* EXCELLENT Schools, Close to grocery and all shopping.

Kroger, Walmart, Belk, Burkes, Walgreens, CVS and more



Nice Neighborhood

Excellent School District

Must submit application- non refundable application fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/254-elder-dr-springfield-tn/232793

No Pets Allowed



