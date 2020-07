Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Non Smoking , sorry no pets. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in desirable Spring Hill Tn location. Two car enclosed garage. Use of association pool, exercise room, playground and clubhouse rental available. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances, new ceramic tile in both full bathrooms, lots of storage, hugh pantry, large closets. Must see to appreciate.