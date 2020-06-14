Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Smyrna renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
184 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$847
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
56 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
907 Gamely Way
907 Gamely Way, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1388 sqft
This 2 story town-home with a great layout, open eat in kitchen, 1/2 bath and living downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Walk-in closet+ and private bath in the Master. Private fenced patio area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8661 Burkitt Place Drive
8661 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Nashboro Village
124 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
39 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$987
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
29 Units Available
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
955 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with oversized closets and washer/dryer connections. Community includes a playground and bark park. Close to Nashville International Airport. Near all the fun of Percy Priest Lake.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
5 Units Available
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1233 sqft
Community has a fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grill and picnic area, children's playground and bark park. Close to MTSU, shopping and dining. Units have modern finishes and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
100 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$978
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,227
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
City Guide for Smyrna, TN

"Never got too much done but livin' sure was fun in Tennessee. / A homesick feeling possesses me. I won't be the same till I'm back there again. / I won't ever be at ease till I feel that southern breeze in Tennessee." (-Waylon Jennings, "Tennessee")

If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Smyrna, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Smyrna renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

