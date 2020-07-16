996 Appling Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Avilable for Rental Only- $1350 Security Deposit & $1350- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing -



This charming home offers 3 bedrooms + BONUS, 2.5 bathrooms, master bathroom suite includes double vanity sink, separate stand up shower & bathtub, spacious living room with hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with eating area & breakfast bar, double car garage & great patio area with fenced backyard for TONS of entertainment. **NO PETS**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.