Last updated May 30 2019 at 3:55 PM

996 Appling Meadow Drive

996 Appling Meadow Drive · (901) 444-3735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

996 Appling Meadow Drive, Shelby County, TN 38018

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Avilable for Rental Only- $1350 Security Deposit & $1350- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing -

This charming home offers 3 bedrooms + BONUS, 2.5 bathrooms, master bathroom suite includes double vanity sink, separate stand up shower & bathtub, spacious living room with hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with eating area & breakfast bar, double car garage & great patio area with fenced backyard for TONS of entertainment. **NO PETS**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 Appling Meadow Drive have any available units?
996 Appling Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelby County, TN.
What amenities does 996 Appling Meadow Drive have?
Some of 996 Appling Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 Appling Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
996 Appling Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Appling Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 996 Appling Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 996 Appling Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 996 Appling Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 996 Appling Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 Appling Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Appling Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 996 Appling Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 996 Appling Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 996 Appling Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Appling Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 996 Appling Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 996 Appling Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 Appling Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
