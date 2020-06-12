/
dyersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:21 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Dyersburg, TN📍
1813 Curry St
1813 Curry Street, Dyersburg, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1092 sqft
New Construction Home! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with great sized backyard, concrete drive, CH/A, W/D hook ups, refrigerator and stove provided. Property is pet friendly. $800 a month with only a $99 non-refundable move-in fee.
1838 Curry St
1838 Curry Street, Dyersburg, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1092 sqft
New Construction Home! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with concrete drive, CH/A, W/D hook ups, refrigerator and stove provided. $800 a month with only a $99 non-refundable move-in fee. Schedule your viewing today by visiting www.crestcore.com/rentals
255 Greenway St
255 Greenway St, Dyersburg, TN
2 Bedrooms
$425
924 sqft
Two bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment 817 sq ft with CH&A, stove and refrigerator provided. Click the link below to get prequalified and schedule a viewing! Don't forget to like us on Facebook for first dibs on all of our properties.
2210 B Eastwood Ave
2210 B Street, Dyersburg, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3556 sqft
2210 B Eastwood Ave Available 07/01/20 Custom 12th South 3 Bedroom Home - Meticulously custom built in 2014 with high end finishes and an open floor plan complete with breath taking views of the booming 12th S corridor. Offering 3 Bedrooms and 3.
1208 Jones St
1208 Jones Street, Dyersburg, TN
3 Bedrooms
$450
1566 sqft
Three bedroom one bath house 1,566 sq ft with window AC, gas heat, covered front porch, utility building, refrigerator and stove provided.
1365 Flowering Dogwood Ln
1365 Flowering Dogwood Ln, Dyersburg, TN
Studio
$1,300
1300 sqft
Conveniently located commercial space with 1,300 sq feet. To view this property, please call CrestCore agent Shane King at 731-589-1314.
Results within 10 miles of Dyersburg
105 W College St - 4 LL
105 W College St, Newbern, TN
2 Bedrooms
$375
780 sqft
Two bedroom one bath apartment 780 sq ft with CH&A, W/D hook-ups, refrigerator and stove provided. paid. Click the link below to get prequalified and schedule a viewing! Don't forget to like us on Facebook for first dibs on all of our properties.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dyersburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,820.
Some of the colleges located in the Dyersburg area include Jackson State Community College, Lane College, and Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dyersburg from include Jackson, Arlington, Martin, Brownsville, and Ripley.