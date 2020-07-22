/
/
tipton county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:55 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Tipton County, TN📍
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
134 ALEXANDER
134 Alexander Drive, Brighton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
Quiet low traffic area in Brighton-2 bedroom/1 bath, but could be a 3 bedroom or office- NO PETS ALLOWED
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Pickard
242 Rosalind Way
242 Rosalind Way, Atoka, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1473 sqft
Dont miss out on this large three bedroom two bath house located in Millington. Two car garage and large back yard. Spacious den and living room and walk up attic. Call today to set up and appointment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 2 at 05:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Blaydes Estates
72 Farmer Trail
72 Farmer Trail, Atoka, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1802 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Acres
2529 McClerkin Road
2529 Mcclerkin Road, Tipton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1833 sqft
Beautiful Country Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Burlison Home sits on 1.3 acres with a huge back porch overlooking a lake! Beautiful home! Won't last long! (RLNE4126741)
1 of 9
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Brighton Village Loop
48 Brighton Village Loop, Tipton County, TN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1510 sqft
NO SECTION 8 - $1,150.00 Deposit 4 Bedroom 2 bath home built in 2017 1 bed down with stain concrete floors and 3 beds upstairs with carpet 2 car garage (RLNE4572258)
Results within 5 miles of Tipton County
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4938 Buford
4938 Buford Avenue, Millington, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in MIllington. $800 Rent $800 Deposit (RLNE5612605)
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6355 Leamont Dr
6355 Leamont Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1136 sqft
This home offers comfort inside and out with a large yard perfect for entertaining, a one-story floorplan with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fantastic eat-in kitchen, lots of natural light, and more! Call Reedy and Company for more
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09 PM
1 Unit Available
10355 Godwin Road
10355 Godwin Road, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2021 sqft
Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Volmo Colemans Subdivision of Arlington is now available for rent. Separate living room and den both very spacious with carpet flooring and fresh new paint.
Results within 10 miles of Tipton County
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
$
13 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
3 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Ripley
449 Robeson St, Ripley, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$691
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience award-winning design, distinction and intrinsic excellence. At Chapel Ridge of Ripley Apartments you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
733 Blackstone Lane
733 Blackstone Lane, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Another amazing 3-bedroom 1-bath property currently under renovation. This will feature new roof, new A/C, new water heater, new furnace, and new LVP flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3271 Spring Valley Drive
3271 Spring Valley Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1195 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This great 3-bedroom 1-bath property is undergoing renovation and will feature new A/C, new water heater, new flooring, new paint, blinds, and light fixtures.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
5035 Bowdoin (Northaven)
5035 Bowdoin Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$765
1371 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
5424 Breckenwood (Northaven)
5424 Breckenwood Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$805
1316 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
5307 Plover Dr (Northaven)
5307 Plover Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4767 Bluff Wood (Frayser)
4767 Bluff Wood Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$705
948 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
671 Creekstone Cir (Northaven)
671 Creekstone Circle, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$735
1040 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4558 Range Line Rd (Frayser)
4558 Range Line Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$685
854 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
5322 Clinchport Cir (Northaven)
5322 Clinchport Circle, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$785
1110 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
5977 E Wagon Hill Road
5977 Wagon Hill Road East, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1482 sqft
5977 E Wagon Hill Road Available 07/31/20 Coming Soon!!! - Interior *3 bedrooms/2 baths *Eat-in kitchen *Living room *Central Heating/ Air Exterior *2- Car Garage (RLNE5976645)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hidden Meadows
11215 Hidden Meadows Cv
11215 Hidden Meadows Cove, Arlington, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1869 sqft
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath 1869 sq foot home in Arlington! Available immediately! Pets are allowed. - We have a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 1869 sq ft home of living space available now in Hidden Meadows.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4544 Spring Glen Dr
4544 Spring Glen Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1074 sqft
This 3BR/1BA features a nice-sized living area, and kitchen that is ample for preparing great meals.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
3727 Bluff Wood Dr
3727 Bluff Wood Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1007 sqft
Traditional Brick Exterior - This charming home boasts 3BR/1BA with a spacious LR, a kitchen designed for preparing great meals. Roomy backyard, convenient garage parking.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4537 Spring Glen Dr
4537 Spring Glen Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
This charming home boasts 3BR/1BA with a spacious LR, a kitchen designed for preparing great meals. Roomy backyard, convenient garage parking. Easy access to interstate Call Reedy and Company for more information (901) 842-0805
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tipton County area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, Jackson State Community College, and Lane College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Memphis, Jackson, Germantown, Jonesboro, and Bartlett have apartments for rent.