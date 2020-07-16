All apartments in Shelby County
Find more places like 4744 Calgary.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby County, TN
/
4744 Calgary
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4744 Calgary

4744 Calgary Cove · (901) 244-4453 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4744 Calgary Cove, Shelby County, TN 38125
Pinnacle Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4744 Calgary · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4744 Calgary Available 08/01/20 Southeast Memphis 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available August 1 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Southeast Memphis 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Available for lease and viewing August 1.

This beautiful home is located in Southeast Memphis on a quiet cove, has been renovated, and is a must see.

Freshly Painted With Designer Paint
Wood and Tile Flooring
New Kitchen Countertops
Crown Molding
Ceiling Fans
2 Car Garage
Fenced Yard

PETS OK

Call us today at 901-244-4453 ex 1 to learn more!

(RLNE4837599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 Calgary have any available units?
4744 Calgary has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4744 Calgary have?
Some of 4744 Calgary's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4744 Calgary currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Calgary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Calgary pet-friendly?
Yes, 4744 Calgary is pet friendly.
Does 4744 Calgary offer parking?
Yes, 4744 Calgary offers parking.
Does 4744 Calgary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 Calgary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Calgary have a pool?
No, 4744 Calgary does not have a pool.
Does 4744 Calgary have accessible units?
No, 4744 Calgary does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Calgary have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 Calgary does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4744 Calgary have units with air conditioning?
No, 4744 Calgary does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4744 Calgary?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln
Memphis, TN 38133
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave
Memphis, TN 38103
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln
Memphis, TN 38103
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
The Lofts At Union Alley
110 Barboro Alley
Memphis, TN 38103
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl
Memphis, TN 38104

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNJackson, TNGermantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TN
Collierville, TNOxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSDyersburg, TNParagould, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityJackson State Community College
Lane College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity