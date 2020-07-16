4744 Calgary

Amenities

Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Southeast Memphis 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Available August 1.



Southeast Memphis 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Available for lease and viewing August 1.



This beautiful home is located in Southeast Memphis on a quiet cove, has been renovated, and is a must see.



Freshly Painted With Designer Paint

Wood and Tile Flooring

New Kitchen Countertops

Crown Molding

Ceiling Fans

2 Car Garage

Fenced Yard



PETS OK



Call us today at 901-244-4453 ex 1 to learn more!



