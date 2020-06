Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

This is a beautiful, renovated home with custom features including NEW hardwood floors, shaker style kitchen cabinets, granite countertops with double waterfall on island, stainless steel appliances, custom tile showers and breathtaking wrap around back deck with privacy and hill top views! Also has a two car garage. Sought after Oak Hill area, just minutes away from Downtown Nashville!