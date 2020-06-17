All apartments in Nolensville
Find more places like 8661 Burkitt Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nolensville, TN
/
8661 Burkitt Place Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 PM

8661 Burkitt Place Drive

8661 Burkitt Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nolensville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8661 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, TN 37135

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Offers open living floor plan with fireplace, beautiful kitchen with granite counter top, master suite on the main level, comes with washer and dryer. Great outdoor entertainment space with TV & Fireplace fenced in yard. Did I mention that its also a pet friendly home. HOA Maintains Front Yard! Neighborhood pool right across the street! Let me know if you would like to check this home out please contact texts Shelly at 615-403-2767 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8661 Burkitt Place Drive have any available units?
8661 Burkitt Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nolensville, TN.
What amenities does 8661 Burkitt Place Drive have?
Some of 8661 Burkitt Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8661 Burkitt Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8661 Burkitt Place Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8661 Burkitt Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8661 Burkitt Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8661 Burkitt Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8661 Burkitt Place Drive does offer parking.
Does 8661 Burkitt Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8661 Burkitt Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8661 Burkitt Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8661 Burkitt Place Drive has a pool.
Does 8661 Burkitt Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 8661 Burkitt Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8661 Burkitt Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8661 Burkitt Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8661 Burkitt Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8661 Burkitt Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nolensville 3 BedroomsNolensville Apartments with Balcony
Nolensville Apartments with ParkingNolensville Apartments with Pool
Nolensville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Tullahoma, TNDickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University