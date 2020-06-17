8661 Burkitt Place Drive

Amenities

Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Offers open living floor plan with fireplace, beautiful kitchen with granite counter top, master suite on the main level, comes with washer and dryer. Great outdoor entertainment space with TV & Fireplace fenced in yard. Did I mention that its also a pet friendly home. HOA Maintains Front Yard! Neighborhood pool right across the street! Let me know if you would like to check this home out please contact texts Shelly at 615-403-2767 to schedule an appointment.