230 John Duke Tyler Blvd

230 John Duke Tyler Boulevard, Montgomery County, TN 37043
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4bed 3 bath home for rent in Hickory Wild! Beautiful patio out back! 2 car attached garage! Modern and spacious this rental is the perfect place to unwind and call home! This subdivision also has a community center as well! No Cats! Dogs/other pets with owner approval. $250 pet deposit $100 for 2nd pet. Tenants/Agent to verify all information Applications to be made at www.securetnrentals.com/vacancies
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
