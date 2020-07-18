All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

230 John Duke Tyler Blvd

230 John Duke Tyler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

230 John Duke Tyler Boulevard, Montgomery County, TN 37043

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Gorgeous 4bed 3 bath home for rent in Hickory Wild! Beautiful patio out back! 2 car attached garage! Modern and spacious this rental is the perfect place to unwind and call home! This subdivision also has a community center as well! No Cats! Dogs/other pets with owner approval. $250 pet deposit $100 for 2nd pet. Tenants/Agent to verify all information Applications to be made at www.securetnrentals.com/vacancies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

