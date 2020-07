Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Like New Executive 4 bed/ 3 bath Home ~ Great Neighborhood with sidewalks in Rossview School District ~ Open Floor plan with Beautiful Kitchen that includes double oven & pantry ~ Vaulted ceiling in Living room with fireplace ~ Large Master suite & Guest bedroom on main floor ~ 2 Bedrooms and bonus room upstairs ~ Extra storage everywhere you turn ~ Country living close to town ~ Fenced yard ~ 2 Car garage ~ Storage shed in back yard ~ Available for July 31st move in - Call to schedule showing