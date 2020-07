Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 ACRE WOODED LOT JUST OVER THE RIVER!! Looking for privacy and space?! Here is it! Charming 3 bedroom with 2 car detached garage and loft/bonus room! Hardwood Throughout! Vaulted ceiling in Living room, Eat-in Kitchen & Master Suite. PET FRIENDLY! Application can be made at www.securetnrentals.com