6724 Quail Hollow Court #2

6724 Quail Hollow Ct. #2 - East Memphis Condo For Rent+ Appliances + Turn Key ready - This unit is located on the 2nd floor. The entry leads you into the combined living and eat-in kitchen area. Opens up to the kitchen area. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, carpet flooring, and large window that allows natural light into the home. Community pool & On-site laundry facility. Parking Pad.
Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent
QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions
(RLNE5936352)