All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
6724 Quail Hollow Court #2
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

6724 Quail Hollow Court #2

6724 Quail Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6724 Quail Hollow Court, Memphis, TN 38120

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
6724 Quail Hollow Ct. #2 - East Memphis Condo For Rent+ Appliances + Turn Key ready - This unit is located on the 2nd floor. The entry leads you into the combined living and eat-in kitchen area. Opens up to the kitchen area. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, carpet flooring, and large window that allows natural light into the home. Community pool & On-site laundry facility. Parking Pad.

Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent
No current evictions

(RLNE5936352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 have any available units?
6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 have?
Some of 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 pet-friendly?
No, 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 offer parking?
Yes, 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 offers parking.
Does 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 have a pool?
Yes, 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 has a pool.
Does 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 have accessible units?
No, 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 Quail Hollow Court #2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave
Memphis, TN 38103
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir
Memphis, TN 38120
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl
Memphis, TN 38120
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38018
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd
Memphis, TN 38119

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMemphis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Apartments
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College