Spacious Condo overlooking the River and Downtown Memphis Skyline! Modern Upgrades, tons of natural light, granite and stainless kitchen, Sliding Art Door between Master and Guest Bedroom allow for expansive views when you have no guests. Rivertower has an outdoor pool, exercise room, expansive lobby and this unit has 2 parking places onsite. This is a must see! Excellent credit required by owner and background check. 1 yr minimum lease, Deposit of $2550 - $50 app fee.