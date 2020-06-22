All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

618 W. Ashley Glen Cv.

618 West Ashley Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

618 West Ashley Glen Circle, Memphis, TN 38018
Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
618 W. Ashley Glen Circle - Self Tour Through Rently + New Wood Floors + Turn Key Ready - Stunning 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in Cordova is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the living room area with a beautiful decorative fireplace, new wood floors, and window blinds. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The eat-in kitchen area, half bath, and laundry room are also located in the kitchen area. The master bedroom is located downstairs with new wood floors, a walk-in shower, a walk-in closet, and a whirlpool tub. Two full bedrooms and full bathroom located upstairs. Fenced patio. Attached garage. Pets are negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.

You can tour the house in Two Ways:

Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Espaol

Or
ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)
CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1315973
OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent.

(RLNE2679065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

