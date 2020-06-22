618 W. Ashley Glen Cv.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

618 W. Ashley Glen Circle - Self Tour Through Rently + New Wood Floors + Turn Key Ready - Stunning 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in Cordova is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the living room area with a beautiful decorative fireplace, new wood floors, and window blinds. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The eat-in kitchen area, half bath, and laundry room are also located in the kitchen area. The master bedroom is located downstairs with new wood floors, a walk-in shower, a walk-in closet, and a whirlpool tub. Two full bedrooms and full bathroom located upstairs. Fenced patio. Attached garage. Pets are negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.



You can tour the house in Two Ways:



Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Espaol



Or

ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)

CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 1315973

OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent.



