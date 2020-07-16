All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

5001 Harrington Ave

5001 Harrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Harrington Avenue, Memphis, TN 38118
Parkway Village

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with central heat and air. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule your showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Harrington Ave have any available units?
5001 Harrington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 5001 Harrington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Harrington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Harrington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 Harrington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5001 Harrington Ave offer parking?
No, 5001 Harrington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Harrington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Harrington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Harrington Ave have a pool?
No, 5001 Harrington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Harrington Ave have accessible units?
No, 5001 Harrington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Harrington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Harrington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Harrington Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5001 Harrington Ave has units with air conditioning.
