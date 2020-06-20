All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser)

4592 Sunnybrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

4592 Sunnybrook Street, Memphis, TN 38127

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) have any available units?
4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) currently offering any rent specials?
4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) pet-friendly?
Yes, 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) is pet friendly.
Does 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) offer parking?
No, 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) does not offer parking.
Does 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) have a pool?
No, 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) does not have a pool.
Does 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) have accessible units?
No, 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) does not have accessible units.
Does 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) have units with dishwashers?
No, 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) have units with air conditioning?
No, 4592 Sunnybrook Dr (Frayser) does not have units with air conditioning.
