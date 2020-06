Amenities

garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Huge and Beautiful Home! This is a single-family home that has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a total area of 1,411 Sq Ft and was built in 1964. It comes with central AC, wide backyard with an outdoor light post, griller and benches, spacious living areas and dining room, clean bathroom, a security storm door, and an attached garage.