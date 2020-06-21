All apartments in Memphis
3523 Students St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3523 Students St.

3523 Students Street · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Students Street, Memphis, TN 38127
Alta Vista Stage

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Very Nice Newly Renovated Home in Frayser - This is a three bedroom one full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a large living room with a fireplace that has nice wood floors. Very spacious kitchen which does come with a stove (however, the appliances are not under warranty). One of the bedrooms does have wood floors with the remainder of them having carpet. Very nice home that will rent quickly!

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE5849130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Students St. have any available units?
3523 Students St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 Students St. have?
Some of 3523 Students St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Students St. currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Students St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Students St. pet-friendly?
No, 3523 Students St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3523 Students St. offer parking?
No, 3523 Students St. does not offer parking.
Does 3523 Students St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Students St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Students St. have a pool?
No, 3523 Students St. does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Students St. have accessible units?
No, 3523 Students St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Students St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Students St. does not have units with dishwashers.
