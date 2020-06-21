3523 Students St.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Very Nice Newly Renovated Home in Frayser - This is a three bedroom one full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a large living room with a fireplace that has nice wood floors. Very spacious kitchen which does come with a stove (however, the appliances are not under warranty). One of the bedrooms does have wood floors with the remainder of them having carpet. Very nice home that will rent quickly!



This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.



**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**



We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.



