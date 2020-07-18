All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 3275 Keystone Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
3275 Keystone Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3275 Keystone Ave.

3275 Keystone Avenue · (901) 347-3148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3275 Keystone Avenue, Memphis, TN 38128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3275 Keystone Ave. · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Raleigh - This is a three bedroom one full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a great sized living room with new LVT wood flooring that has been installed throughout. There is a good sized kitchen and a separate laundry room as well with the hook ups. The bathroom has been newly updated as well. Very nice home that will rent quickly!

**NO PETS ALLOWED**

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE5886212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 Keystone Ave. have any available units?
3275 Keystone Ave. has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 3275 Keystone Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3275 Keystone Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 Keystone Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3275 Keystone Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3275 Keystone Ave. offer parking?
No, 3275 Keystone Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3275 Keystone Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3275 Keystone Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 Keystone Ave. have a pool?
No, 3275 Keystone Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3275 Keystone Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3275 Keystone Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 Keystone Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3275 Keystone Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3275 Keystone Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3275 Keystone Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3275 Keystone Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl
Memphis, TN 38120
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir
Memphis, TN 38115
Barron Court
1175 Barron Ct
Memphis, TN 38114
The Lofts At Union Alley
110 Barboro Alley
Memphis, TN 38103
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St
Memphis, TN 38106
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave
Memphis, TN 38104

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Oxford, MSOlive Branch, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreCountrywoodMud Island
Fox MeadowsRichwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity