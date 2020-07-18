2767 Scotland Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

For best results, email and leave a call back number and best times to be reached.



Adorable three bedroom one bath house on a quiet rural street in the Scenic Hills neighborhood of north Memphis. Fenced front yard will let you garden while the kids play and a huge, I mean really HUGE, fenced backyard with a great lawn and some shade trees. Inside find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, ice cold air conditioning, toasty central heat, and sexy black appliances. One car garage with a wide and long driveway gives plenty of parking. And the cross street Warford gives quick access to highway 40. Call now- this house won't stay on the market long! Pet accepted, but no aggressive breeds and additional $25 monthly rent.

Every resident must complete application

Gross income must be 3x rent

No smoking (of anything)

No evictions

No Felonies within 10 years

Stable job history for 6 months

Application fee $20

We will be doing a credit, criminal and eviction history background check for each application.



