Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:15 AM

2767 Scotland Road

2767 Scotland Road · (901) 310-3609
Location

2767 Scotland Road, Memphis, TN 38128
Scenic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For best results, email and leave a call back number and best times to be reached.

Adorable three bedroom one bath house on a quiet rural street in the Scenic Hills neighborhood of north Memphis. Fenced front yard will let you garden while the kids play and a huge, I mean really HUGE, fenced backyard with a great lawn and some shade trees. Inside find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, ice cold air conditioning, toasty central heat, and sexy black appliances. One car garage with a wide and long driveway gives plenty of parking. And the cross street Warford gives quick access to highway 40. Call now- this house won't stay on the market long! Pet accepted, but no aggressive breeds and additional $25 monthly rent.
Every resident must complete application
Gross income must be 3x rent
No smoking (of anything)
No evictions
No Felonies within 10 years
Stable job history for 6 months
Application fee $20
We will be doing a credit, criminal and eviction history background check for each application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 Scotland Road have any available units?
2767 Scotland Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2767 Scotland Road have?
Some of 2767 Scotland Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 Scotland Road currently offering any rent specials?
2767 Scotland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 Scotland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2767 Scotland Road is pet friendly.
Does 2767 Scotland Road offer parking?
Yes, 2767 Scotland Road offers parking.
Does 2767 Scotland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2767 Scotland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 Scotland Road have a pool?
No, 2767 Scotland Road does not have a pool.
Does 2767 Scotland Road have accessible units?
No, 2767 Scotland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 Scotland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2767 Scotland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
