2767 Scotland Road

For best results, email and leave a call back number and best times to be reached.
Adorable three bedroom one bath house on a quiet rural street in the Scenic Hills neighborhood of north Memphis. Fenced front yard will let you garden while the kids play and a huge, I mean really HUGE, fenced backyard with a great lawn and some shade trees. Inside find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, ice cold air conditioning, toasty central heat, and sexy black appliances. One car garage with a wide and long driveway gives plenty of parking. And the cross street Warford gives quick access to highway 40. Call now- this house won't stay on the market long! Pet accepted, but no aggressive breeds and additional $25 monthly rent.
Every resident must complete application
Gross income must be 3x rent
No smoking (of anything)
No evictions
No Felonies within 10 years
Stable job history for 6 months
Application fee $20
We will be doing a credit, criminal and eviction history background check for each application.
