Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:43 AM

1745 Lanier Lane

1745 Lanier Lane · (901) 352-3147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1745 Lanier Lane, Memphis, TN 38117
Colonial Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Step into this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home in Memphis! Located at 1745 Lanier Lane, this single-family home is across the street from the desirable Overton High School.

A mid-century featuring 1,314 square feet of new floors, all new stainless steel appliances, and fully updated bathrooms that are perfect for a family looking for their next home.

Have a pet? With a simple deposit (and this luxurious backyard space), that's no problem. Rent for this home is $1,300.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 month's rent.

Act now and take advantage of our special limited time offer of a FREE first month's rent! This open layout home in this neighborhood won't last long, so be sure to schedule a viewing today!

*If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, please be aware that it is a scam. And, if you see something that could be a potential issue, please let me know!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Lanier Lane have any available units?
1745 Lanier Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Lanier Lane have?
Some of 1745 Lanier Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Lanier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Lanier Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Lanier Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Lanier Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Lanier Lane offer parking?
No, 1745 Lanier Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1745 Lanier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Lanier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Lanier Lane have a pool?
No, 1745 Lanier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Lanier Lane have accessible units?
No, 1745 Lanier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Lanier Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 Lanier Lane has units with dishwashers.
