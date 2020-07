Amenities

You will be able to host a dinner party in the dining room and entertain in the living room. The eat-in kitchen is perfectly appointed with ample counter and cabinet space. While all bedrooms include ample storage and great natural light, the master suite also boasts an attached master bath. The backyard will become your favorite spot to sip your coffee and enjoy a few quiet moments in the morning!