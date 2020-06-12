/
6 Apartments for rent in Fairfield Glade, TN📍
94 Wilshire Heights Dr
94 Wilshire Heights Dr, Fairfield Glade, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
938 sqft
RARE UNFURNISHED CONDO IN THE GLADE - Floors, doors and windows are brand new! Nicely updated condo in the heart of all the amenities. Half bath and washer/dryer is downstairs with kitchen and living room.
189 Markham Lane
189 Markham Lane, Fairfield Glade, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4002 sqft
189 Markham Lane Available 07/14/20 LAKEVIEWS AND LOTS OF SPACE - This Lake Dartmoor home is a custom built home, situated on Fairfield Glades' largest lake, with a view of the signature #10 hole on the Brae golf course.This home is unfurnished.
95 Wilshire Heights Dr
95 Wilshire Heights Dr, Fairfield Glade, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
938 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN - This 2 BDR, 1.5 BA is completely furnished and ready for move in. Owner will also remove furniture at tenant's request. Small pets ok. Owner will take out furniture at tenant's request. ONE DOG OR ONE CAT ONLY! (RLNE2943191)
55 Wilshire Heights Drive - 55
55 Wilshire Heights Dr, Fairfield Glade, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
938 sqft
Welcome Home to your 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in beautiful Fairfield Glade. Recently renovated upstairs bathroom and new paint. Balcony and private patio with washer/dryer included. Close to all amenities. No pets and no smoking.
41 Wilshire Heights Drive
41 Wilshire Heights Dr, Fairfield Glade, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
938 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1.5 bath rental with beautiful view of courtyard. Washer and Dryer in unit but not maintained by owners. Water and trash included. No pets. No smoking. Available immediately. For more information, check Mountaineerrealty.com.
Results within 10 miles of Fairfield Glade
2405 Ryan Road, Unit 1
2405 Ryan Rd, Bowman, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Private, country setting, spacious Duplex unit located minutes from town. 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with open concept and eat in kitchen. Spacious laundry room. New Appliances, Paint, and Carpet. No pets and No smoking. For more details, visit www.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fairfield Glade rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,080.
Some of the colleges located in the Fairfield Glade area include Lee University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and Tennessee Technological University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairfield Glade from include Knoxville, Cleveland, Cookeville, Oak Ridge, and Soddy-Daisy.