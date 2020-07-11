7 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Knoxville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
10 Units Available
Norwood
North Park
5237 Tillery Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the lifestyle you have been waiting for! Centrally located and easily accessible to all major highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. North Park is nestled among trees, trails and beautiful parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
8 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
17 Units Available
Fountain City
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
Conveniently located on the tree-lined Adair Drive, your new home in Fountain City is only a mile off Broadway and minutes from the University of Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
17 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Knoxville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1547 sqft
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
City Guide for Knoxville, TN

If you want the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and the charm of Southern hospitality, Knoxville is the place to find your next apartment rental.

Knoxville’s economic stability, low housing costs and high quality of life brings all the most desirable traits to the financial table, but there’s so much more to the city than the scenery and it’s token wallet-friendly nature. Don’t worry, there’s no catch, nor is there a rule that forces you to commit an assortment of painful, yet hilarious stunts, despite it’s name. With that in mind, we humbly ask: What could be better? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Knoxville, TN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Knoxville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Knoxville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

