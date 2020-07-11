7 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN with move-in specials
If you want the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and the charm of Southern hospitality, Knoxville is the place to find your next apartment rental.
Knoxville’s economic stability, low housing costs and high quality of life brings all the most desirable traits to the financial table, but there’s so much more to the city than the scenery and it’s token wallet-friendly nature. Don’t worry, there’s no catch, nor is there a rule that forces you to commit an assortment of painful, yet hilarious stunts, despite it’s name. With that in mind, we humbly ask: What could be better? See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Knoxville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Knoxville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.