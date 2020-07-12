/
89 Apartments for rent in Fountain City, Knoxville, TN
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
$
16 Units Available
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
Conveniently located on the tree-lined Adair Drive, your new home in Fountain City is only a mile off Broadway and minutes from the University of Tennessee.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
406 Watuaga Drive - 6
406 Watauga Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$595
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great 2 bedroom townhome located in beautiful N. Knoxville. Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing.
1 of 7
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1900 Ridgecrest Drive, Unit 100
1900 Ridgecrest Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Brad Croisdale with Realty Executives Associates at 865-805-9964 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
Results within 1 mile of Fountain City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
10 Units Available
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
Views at Elm Grove
3801 Oak Valley Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$739
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in North Knoxville. Marvel at all our community has to offer, ignite your health in our state-of-the-art fitness center, and relax near the pool on the sun deck.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
4 Units Available
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1078 sqft
This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units. Summercrest Apartments is located in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 37918 zip code. This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Peaks of Knoxville
4013 Peaks Landing Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$830
1300 sqft
Nestled just off I-640 close to I-275. Family-friendly community with children's playground and on-site laundry facilities. Carpeted units with air conditioning, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4727 Scepter Way
4727 Scepter Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
Freshly painted unit w 2 bedrooms, baths,patio,mint clean and ready for immediate move in 1 year lease 999.00 per month
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1008 W. Parkway Ave
1008 West Parkway Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
850 sqft
The Parkway Community is conveniently located off of Cedar Lane/Merchants Drive near Clinton Hwy. in North Knoxville.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4124 Whistlers Way Apt 221
4124 Whistlers Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1025 sqft
Unit 221 is awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. You will love this extremely spacious, newly renovated apartment.
1 of 6
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4813 White Poplar Way
4813 White Popular Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1350 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo with sunroom - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Smith with Realty Executives Associates at 865-803-3045 (cell) or 865-688-3232 (office).
Results within 5 miles of Fountain City
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
27 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$720
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1200 sqft
Situated on acres of wooded landscape just off I-75. Apartments feature kitchens with serving bars, step-down living areas, and private patios or balconies. Many on-site amenities, including a volleyball court, dog park and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$928
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Victor Ashe Park, I-640 and downtown Knoxville. All-electric kitchens, spacious rooms with custom paint, vertical blinds and bathrooms with dual sinks. Children's play park and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
The Palmer
2100 Wilson Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments just 3 miles from the University of Tennessee. Rooms have garbage disposals, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis court all located on site. Close to West Haven Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
$
10 Units Available
North Park
5237 Tillery Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the lifestyle you have been waiting for! Centrally located and easily accessible to all major highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. North Park is nestled among trees, trails and beautiful parks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
41 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Knoxville High Apartment Living
101 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$2,095
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
943 sqft
Knoxville High Apartment Living is designed to be an all-inclusive lifestyle choice — your monthly fee includes most of the expenses of everyday living and covers services like housekeeping, transportation, and the most amazing chef-prepared meals
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3262 Sutherland Avenue
3262 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME ON SUTHERLAND AVENUE!!! - Super cute and charming home located on Sutherland Avenue. Convenient to so many things: stores, schools, restaurants, interstate, and the Bearden Village Greenway.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4117 Inisbrook Way
4117 Inisbrook Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1740 sqft
Beautiful Home in Amazing location of Halls/Gibbs! - This lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 1740 SF. has a large living room with cathedral ceilings that overlooks a huge fenced-in back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
402 W Church Avenue Apt. 1
402 West Church Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
698 sqft
DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE IN CHEROKEE BUILDING 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH - Fantastic furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the historic Cherokee Building on Church Avenue.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2601 Scottish Pike
2601 Scottish Pike Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Overton Place - Apt 2
1129 Overton Place Northeast, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
Completely Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom Located in Old North Knoxville! This Unit has been Freshly Painted, has Laminate Flooring Throughout and a Tiled Shower! Located Five Minutes From Downtown Knoxville. Lawn Care Included!!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
310 E Emerald Ave
310 East Emerald Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
310 E Emerald Ave NE Newly remodeled house, with all new kitchen, bathroom, finished wood floors, windows and paint in the heart of Knoxville. This beautiful cozy house is located in a very desirable Old Knoxville area.